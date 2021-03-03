Image Source : TWITTER/TEAMTHALAFC Thala Ajith's pictures & videos go viral as he practises rifle shooting in Chennai

South superstar Ajith who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Valimai was recently spotted at the Chennai Rifle Club. The actor was practicing rifle shooting at the club. As soon as his fans got to know about their Thala Ajith's presence at the club, they thronged at the venue to catch his glimpse.

Reportedly, Ajith had earlier taken part in State and National Rifle shooting competitions too. He represented the Chennai Rifle Club in the 10 metre air rifle and 50 metre free pistol category during the 45th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship in 2019.

Ajith is often seeing getting into adventure sports and activities like car racing, bike rides etc. At the Madras Institute of Technology, he was appointed as the Helicopter Test Pilot and UAV System Adviser.

On the professional front, Ajith's Valimai was announced two years back. Recently, Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter account and announced that work on Valimai's first look has already begun and they will release it soon. He also requested the fans to bear with the team keeping the best interest of the film.

Boney tweeted, "Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film 'Valimai'. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film. #Valimai #ValimaiUpdate #AjithKumar."

Valimai is directed by Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru fame Vinoth. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. A cop thriller reportedly will have three female leads including Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz, and Huma Qureshi.