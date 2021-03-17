Urvashi Rautela's mom sends her pic of Virat Kohli doing household chores, she asks fans to help understand it

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VIRAT KOHLI, URVASHI RAUTELA Virat Kohli and Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela's mother has left her confused. Recently, the actress shared a post on social media saying that her mother sent a picture of Virat Kohli to her on WhatsApp but she doesn't know what's her motive behind it. In the photo, the Indian cricket team skipper can be seen in the kitchen seemingly helping his mother with household chores. Posting the picture on Instagram, a confused Rautela wrote, "HEY GUYS I NEED Y’LL HELP!!!! MY MOM @meera_rautela JUST SENT ME THIS PICTURE ON MESSAGE. WHAT DO YOU THINK ?? WHAT DOES SHE WANT ME TO DO?? WHAT’S HER HIDDEN MOTIVE?? SCAREDDDD (sic)."

Later, she posted a picture of herself in a red saree and captioned it as, "Off to Kitchen."

Urvashi represented India in 2015 Miss Universe pageant and eventually entered the film industry. She will soon be seen in the web series "Inspector Avinash" starring Randeep Hooda in the title role.

In the series, the actress plays Poonam Mishra, wife of Randeep Hooda's character Avinash.

She has the thriller "Black Rose" lined up, too.