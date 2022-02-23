Unseen pic from Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding is an adorable bride-groom moment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAYAL SINGHAL/YOGEN SHAH Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding pics

An adorable unseen picture from newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding festivities has gone viral where the latter could be seen applying henna on Farhan's palm. Shibani's friend, designer Payal Singhal on Tuesday shared a picture of the newlyweds from their mehendi ceremony. In the snap, Shibani could be seen applying henna on Farhan's palm. While the former is seen all decked up, the latter is in his casual attire.

"Big love to my girl Shibs who is now a Mrs! Shibani and Farhan, thank you for finding each other. You guys are adorable together. Two peas in a pod. Wish you two your forever happily ever after," Payal wrote as she shared the picture on her Instagram account.

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for almost three years, now tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

On February 21, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar finally got their marriage registry done. The couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife when they stepped out of their house and distributed sweets to the paparazzo waiting outside. Both Farhan and Shibani were seen twinning in their respective pink coloured attires. The newly bride on one hand was seen wearing a pale pink embroidered saree and heavy-duty jewellery. While Farhan, on the other, wore a light pink coloured ethnic wear.

For the event, their friends and family arrived at Farhan and Zoya's Mumbai residence. Farah Khan Kunder, Sajid Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and others were also snapped by the paps at their house.

(With ANI inputs)