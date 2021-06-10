Twinkle Khanna 'neglected sleep and children' for Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna, poster of MAre of Easttown

Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown has left Bollywood actress and author Twinkle Khanna impressed. So much so, that Twinkle neglected her sleep, children and chores to watch the series. Heaping praises on Winslet and the series, the actress reviewed the show saying, it's a 'must watch'.

"Mare of Easttown holds you in a place like you are a moth affixed with an entomological pin directly through the thorax. Sleep, children, chores are all neglected as you watch Mare played by the fabulous Winslet investigate a http://murder.Family, flaws and fallibility. #mustwatch," she tweeted on Friday.

Winslet, who is also attached as executive producer, portrays Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective whose life crumbles around her as she investigates a local murder. Whereas Guy Pearce essays the role of Richard Ryan, a visiting creative writing professor who wrote a dazzling novel that won the National Book Award 25 years ago, but he has never lived up to his early promise.

Also part of the cast are actors Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett and Neal Huff.

Earlier, talking about her experience of reading the script "Mare Of Easttown" for the first time, Winslet said it felt like a middle-aged actress's dream.

"It was a bizarre time, actually. It was September 2018, I was filming in the UK and in the space of a month I was sent the script for 'Ammonite' and episodes one and two of 'Mare (Of Easttown)'. I ended up saying yes to both of these huge, great jobs," she recalled, adding, "I read the script and it was like a middle-aged actress's dream, quite honestly. I actually hate that term, but I am 45 now. I'm not 20 anymore."

The limited series premieres on Disney+ Hotstar.