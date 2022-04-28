Thanjavur accident: R. Madhavan, Kamal Haasan express grief to the families of victims

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Thanjavur accident: Celebrities pay tribute

Thanjavur's accident has left everyone saddened. The death of 11 persons due to electrocution during a temple festival in the district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning came as a shock to everyone. The entire nation, including members of the Indian film fraternity, including Kamal Haasan and R. Madhavan, paid their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

Celebrity reactions to the incident:

"Oh God .. Deeply saddened and heart broken. This is so tragic. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. Cannot imagine what they are going thru," Madhavan tweeted.

Image Source : TWITTER/ R. MADHAVAN Thanjavur accident: R. Madhavan, Kamal Haasan react

11 people were killed after a temple chariot came in contact with a high voltage electric wire during the chariot procession, police said adding that 15 people were injured in the incident. Kamal Haasan also expressed his grief over the unfortunate accident on Twitter, urging the district administration, police, and local staff to be extra careful while organising events.

"I extend my condolences to the families of the victims. Also, events like these have to be properly organised by the district administration, police department, local staff...so that mishaps could be prevented," he wrote.

Ashok Gehlot also extended his condolences in a tweet. "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic accident in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of victims who died due to the Thanjavur accident.

-with ANI inputs