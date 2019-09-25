Tahira Kashyap opens about Depression: Ayushmann Khurrana was shooting; I spent hours crying at night

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tahira Kashyap opens about depression and husband Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has made a place for herself in the showbiz after presenting some heart-touching short movies to the viewers. The diva got diagnosed with breast cancer last year and fought it with a brave heart. She even inspired many other people by talking about it and presenting a positive outlook on life. Recently, Tahira opened up about another fight she fought with depression.

Talking to Mid-Day about the same, Tahira revealed, “It was only after I practiced Buddhist chanting, and focused on my mental health that things changed. In a way, I’m glad that [I was diagnosed with cancer] at a time when I was strong enough to deal with it.”

She added, “I never treated my body, mind and soul as one entity. I always thought physical health was important, and mental toh kuch hota hi nahin hai. So, I exercised a lot. But I think [the cancer] was a manifestation of the negativity that I had been harbouring. Had I gone to a doctor, I would have been declared clinically depressed. But I chose to cry every night instead of visiting one. I was living a dual life. My husband was shooting; I would spend hours at night crying, and put up the front of a happy person in the morning so that I didn’t look like a loser before my children, who were aged two and four then.”

Earlier, Ayushmann had also revealed that Tahira had a problem with him kissing onscreen. However, later she used to encourage him for making the kiss how it should be looking on the big screen. Tahira and Ayushmann have been married for more than a decade. They were college sweethearts and now have two kids, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Also read: Tahira Kashyap says Aparshakti, Ayushmann Khurrana ‘forgot script, cracked lame jokes’ at IIFA 2019

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page