Tahira Kashyap opens about Depression: Ayushmann Khurrana was shooting; I spent hours crying at night

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has made a place for herself in the showbiz after presenting some heart-touching short movies to the viewers. The diva got diagnosed with breast cancer last year and fought it with a brave heart. She even inspired many other people by talking about it and presenting a positive outlook on life. Recently, Tahira opened up about another fight she fought with depression.
Talking to Mid-Day about the same, Tahira revealed, “It was only after I practiced Buddhist chanting, and focused on my mental health that things changed. In a way, I’m glad that [I was diagnosed with cancer] at a time when I was strong enough to deal with it.”
She added, “I never treated my body, mind and soul as one entity. I always thought physical health was important, and mental toh kuch hota hi nahin hai. So, I exercised a lot. But I think [the cancer] was a manifestation of the negativity that I had been harbouring. Had I gone to a doctor, I would have been declared clinically depressed. But I chose to cry every night instead of visiting one. I was living a dual life. My husband was shooting; I would spend hours at night crying, and put up the front of a happy person in the morning so that I didn’t look like a loser before my children, who were aged two and four then.”
Jeez 🙄 itne bhai bhai jokes sun liye ke Ab jab bhi main @ayushmannk ko milti Hun background main ek hi gaana Chal raha hota hai “tu mera, tu mera , tu mera bhai nai hai!” And unlike the fukre boys song I am not questioning! It’s a goddamn statement! P.s ( case in point , look at our hair partition , haina opposite? Phirrrr!) Just incase you get over the bhai bhai thing and see how much effort I took to land from mars for the #article15 screening and I so love it!! 👚 @sabinahalder in @pausefashion.in @alexanderwangny 💄 @hinaldattani 💇♀️ @artistpoonamsolanki #notabhaibhai #trollsrehnedo #girlswithshorthair #adidas
Can’t keep calm!!! Last and final chemo! Fuck yesss!! It’s been some journey. The learning has been immense, some of which, I know, I will realise with time. Thank you to each one who has been praying for me! Lots of love and prayers from my end to each one of you! My heart is bouncing with joy and gratitude🙏 #newyearhereicome #2019❤️ #breastcancerwarrior
Earlier, Ayushmann had also revealed that Tahira had a problem with him kissing onscreen. However, later she used to encourage him for making the kiss how it should be looking on the big screen. Tahira and Ayushmann have been married for more than a decade. They were college sweethearts and now have two kids, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.
We have eyes only for each other! My baby stalker got me this time. We lay next to each other and I wanted to tell her a thousand things as that’s what exactly I want to listen to. I want to tell her that there is never a need to be impatient, to dream as big as she wants, to never undermine herself, to believe in her inherent goodness and self being and to know that she, just like me and just like everyone, is very special with her own unique purpose and mission. And that happiness is something we should always strive for... well these words are going to last as long as she lets me breath in the washroom🙄 but till then... yea... I mean all of this #motherdaughter #dreams #happiness #testingmomspatience #bathroomstalker #nofilter
