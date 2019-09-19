Tahira Kashyap says Aparshakti, Ayushmann Khurrana ‘forgot script, cracked lame jokes’ at IIFA 2019

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira, brother Aparshakti and his wife Akriti

Talented brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana entertained the audience as hosts at IIFA Awards 2019. Looking dapper as ever, the duo made everyone laugh with their funny one-liners and also got the winners dancing on stage. While their performance as hosts was spellbinding, Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap said that the two actors forgot their script while on stage.

Tahira Kashyap shared a number of pictures and video on her Instagram from the fun night. Along with sharing a boomerang video of Ayushmann and Aparshakti, the filmmaker wrote that the two hosts ‘detoured from their script’ but nevertheless, managed to make the audience laugh with their ‘own lame yet funny’ jokes.

Tahira wrote, “The two lovely hosts who pretty much detoured from the script and cracked their own lame yet funny ones. Well done boys!”

Forgot or not, we love them.

Tahira Kashyap looked gorgeous as she appeared on IIFA Green Carpet with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana, and brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Akriti Ahuja. She opted for a strapless pink gown. On the other hand, Ayushmann donned a black and white suit for the evening. Aparshakti and Akriti sizzled in black.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap at IIFA 2019 Green Carpet

Year 2018 was dominated by Ayushmann Khurrana when it comes to films. The actor did not win the Best Actor award at IIFA 2019 but the winner i.e. Ranveer Singh made the moment special when he kissed Ayushmann on stage and told him that he was the talk of the town. Ranveer praised the actor a lot and also complimented him for his work.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana and brother Aparshakti Khurana hosting IIFA 2019

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana rehearsing for IIFA 2019

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana has an interesting line up of projects. He will be next seen in Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, and Gulabo Sitaabo. He is currently basking in the success of his latest release Dream Girl.

