Taapsee Pannu works on her cricketing skills as she preps for Shabaash Mithu

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to play a cricketer in her upcoming project, Shabaash Mithu. The film is a biopic on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. The actress earlier revealed that she has started training for the film Shabaash Mithu. Taapsee took to her Instagram account and shared several stories from her practice sessions and gave us a sneak peek into her on-field training. She will be training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer.

Now, the Pink actress shared two pictures from her prep for the film. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Taapsee shared a picture of herself practising at the nets and captioned it, “A week down…”

In the pictures, she is seen sporting a white tee and black tights paired with leg-guards and gloves. Taapsee aims to hit a ball in the photo.

In another snap she is practising an off side shot. “7 days down…7 to go. Work in progress,” Taapsee said.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Taapsee wrote, "And romance with the bat n the ball has begun.... long way to go but a good start is half job done :) This is going to be another milestone of sorts... For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue."

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Taapsee will play the lead role of Indian Women's Cricket Team captain, Mithali Raj. Shabaash Mithu is backed by Viacom18 Studios and is written by Priya Aven.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has many films in her kitty. She will be seen in Looop Lapeta and Rashmi Rocket. The actress has wrapped up the shoot of Rashmi Rocket.