Taapsee Pannu, Sujoy Ghosh's banter over 'bhayanak' book is unmissable

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU, SUJOY GHOSH Taapsee Pannu, Sujoy Ghosh

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who loves binge-reading books penned by Dinesh Pandit, has got Sujoy Ghosh hooked to the author's stories. From a couple of days, the actress has been posting of herself reading Pandit's books such as "Dakaiti 60 Lakh Ki", "Hawas Ka Aatank" and "Pyaar Ka Aatank". She has also been posting quotes from it. She now hopes the filmmaker doesn't get inspired by the thriller.

On Thursday, the fillmaker too posted a picture of himself reading the book and reacted to it by tagging Taapsee in his post. He said: "Yo @taapsee yeh kya bhayanak kitaab hai yaar!!! heart palpitating!" Soon after, Taapsee posted a picture on her Instagram story where Ghosh is seen reading the Hindi book "Dakaiti 60 Lakh Ki". "I hope he doesn't get inspired by this thriller now! #DineshPandit," she wrote over the post.

She also reacted to the post on Twitter asking Sojiy to brush up his Hindi and offered him a role of her father in her next. "Heart bon Bon u mean ! Now quickly brush up your Hindi skills I need to cast u as my father for my next," she tweeted.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu's Instagram story

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", which is pitched as a mystery thriller. The trailer of the Netflix film will be released tommorow. Sharing the update, Taapsee wrote, "Ek sikke ke do pehlu. Kis se honge aap rubaroo? #HaseenDillruba Trailer out tomorrow."

"Haseen Dillruba", co-stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. It is directed by "Hasee Toh Phasee" maker Vinil Mathew and the film tells the story of a young woman who is a prime suspect in her husband's murder. As the investigation reveals details of her marital past, the truth starts getting even more baffling.

The film is scheduled to drop on July 2, and will stream on Netflix.