Sushmita Sen making a comeback after ten years? Her latest post suggests so

Sushmita Sen shares an Instagram post announcing her comeback to films

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram post could bring joy to her fans. Sushmita has been keeping away from films for a long time, the actress who was last seen in Anees Bazmi's No Problem could soon mark her comeback to the silver screen. Sharing a picture oh herself, standing in her room and looking at the outside world, Sushmita made the announcement through the caption.

Sharing the picture, Sushmita wrote, "I have always been in awe of love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus...unconditionally!!! I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Earlier, talking about her absence from film, Sushmita revealed that it was her conscious choice to take a break after adopting her second daughter as she didn't want to miss out on time with her. Speaking to film critic Rajeev Masand, Sushmita said, "I know that people say that your best years are your youthful years where you can do films and you look younger etc. I asked myself, ‘If I don’t do films right now and I focus on this, will I regret it? And if I choose to not be with Alisah and go do films, which one would I regret more?’ It was a no-brainer for me.”

Sushmita said that she did not regret her break from the big screen. She said “I wanted to see her through her formative years. After she turns six, I can look back at working. If my career in films is done by then, so be it. I’ll get into business or I’ll do something else. But this, I cannot miss.”