Sunny Leone's shocking revelation on being bullied as kid. Here's what she said

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress and avid social media user Sunny Leone always have some interesting posts to serve her audience and followers around. She loves to keep her fans updated with her day-to-day routine or dates with her husband Daniel Weber. But recently the actress made a shocking revelation about her childhood. In an interview with Times Of India, the actress opened up about being bullied as a kid and the effect that it had on her throughout her life.

Sunny said that bullying is "not fun."

The actress who is currently shooting her upcoming series 'Anamika', said "I wasn't bullied to the degree that I think some people are there was some bullying, I was a light-skinned Indian girl with black, dark hair on her arms and legs and face and very awkward looking not very dressed well. So yeah, there was some bullying, it's not fun."

She added, "Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life which is not a great feeling." A few instances where Sunny was bullied as a kid, were shown in the web-series Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, which showcased the actress' journey in showbiz and her personal life.

"But I think, for those people out there. Bullying is like a circle, it goes around so usually when we see people who are bullied, they end up usually bullying somebody else. So, if you are being bullied maybe we can make a conscious effort to not bully and treat others maybe how we are being treated also taking a stand for yourself, usually, bullies are cowards," Sunny further added.

She also talked about taking up a stand against the bully, saying, "Make your statement or tell someone to stop. That's usually, sometimes it might work, I wouldn't say that it would always work, because they don't want to build false hope. But I think if you're consistent, and you ask for help from people around you, then that cycle of abuse will stop."

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela. She was last seen in the 2019 film "Motichoor Chaknachoor", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty, in a cameo.

Meanwhile, 'Anamika' is Leone's first project that she is shooting for post the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country. It will be directed by Vikram Bhatt. The 10-episode series is being shot in Mumbai and the first schedule is expected to be wrapped soon. Vikram Bhatt is also producing the show under the banner of Loneranger alongside Krishna Bhatt. 'Anamika' is slated to be released on MX Player.