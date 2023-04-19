Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANAFP Suhana Khan looks pristine in latest photoshoot, fans love her fashion sense

Following the release of photos of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan posing with their children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan on fan pages, additional solo shots of Suhana from the photoshoot have appeared online. Suhana, who will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film, posed in a new portrait with her mother, Gauri. Gauri, an interior designer, also tweeted a family photo from their recent photoshoot on Tuesday to promote her new book. Suhana Khan looks gorgeous as she poses with her father Shah Rukh Khan.

In the latest photo shared by Suhana Khan’s fan page, Suhana Khan appeared on a bed inside a beautiful room decorated by Gauri in photos, wearing a white crop top and blue trousers. "White is her colour, y'all - Suhana's recent photoshoot for @gaurikhan's coffee table book!" the caption said. Suhana stared directly into the camera in both images, one of which was black-and-white. She wore glitzy makeup and styled her hair in a ponytail.

See Pics,

Fans showered love on Suhana's latest photos. A comment referenced a Shah Rukh Khan song, and read, "Tujhe dekha to yeh jaana sanam, pyar hota hai deewana sanam (When I saw you I knew that love is crazy darling)..." A fan commented, "Very nice look." A fan also commented on Suhaha's 'fashion sense', and wrote, "Suhana is a trendsetter okay..." One more wrote, "Every colour is her colour." One more commented, “Absolutely beautiful.”

Suhana Khan's upcoming projects

Suhana will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies this year. Ahead of her Bollywood debut, Suhana has become the brand ambassador of the cosmetic giant Maybelline.

Also Read: Viral Video! Suhana Khan’s adorable moment with brother AbRam during MI vs KKR match, fans miss Shah Rukh Khan

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan praises his daughter Suhana Khan for her achievements; shares adorable video

Latest Entertainment News