Stronger together! Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen celebrate first wedding anniversary. Seen beautiful photos, videos?

Rajeev Sen who was quarantined away from his wife Charu Asopa recently surprised his lady love when he landed back in Mumbai. The duo who got married on 16th June 2019 celebrated their first wedding anniversary and shared glimpses of the same on social media. In their Instagram pictures and videos, the two of them can be seen all dressed up in white outfits while standing in front of a beautiful background.

September 20, 2020
TV actress Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen have been one of the most talked-about celebrities. The duo has been in the limelight for their one and off relationship soon after their wedding. The fuel to the dire was added when both of them deleted each other's photos and videos from their respective social media accounts. The man who was quarantined away from his wife recently surprised his lady love when he landed back in Mumbai. And now it seems that the two of them are having a great time together. The couple even shared a glimpse of their first anniversary celebrations that are no less than a fairytale. 

For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev got married on 16th June 2019. To celebrate the special moment, the two got all dressed up in white outfits and even decorated their house. In the pictures and videos shared by the two of them, Charu can be seen looking beautiful in her white gown while Rajeev wore a white suit. The background also caught out attention as it was all lit with candles and balloons. 

Rajeev shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "We celebrated our First wedding Anniversary & all you beautiful people are invited to be a part of this celebration." 

Charu, on the other hand, shared a video with a caption reading, "My anniversary vlog is live guyssss... link is in the bio...." In the video, Rajeev can be seen removing the veil off Charu's face after which the two of them sit in front of a table with their anniversary cake and close their eyes while holding their hands.

Charu while speaking about how it felt after reuniting with her husband said, "Rajeev returned to our home in Mumbai last evening. It was a surprise for me since I had no clue about it. I came back from my shoot and saw him at home. I was angry with him, but all I could feel was love when I saw him. He returned home after three months."

Missed you sooooo much.... ❤️🧿

Check out their wedding video here:

