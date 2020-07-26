Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU_SOOD Sonu Sood sends tractor instead of oxen to farmer using his daughters to plough fields

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is turning out to be a real-life hero for many. After helping countless migrant workers return their home during the COVID19 pandemic, the actor has recently helped a farmer's family. Sonu had promised the family to send them a pair of oxen after a video of the farmer using his daughters to plough fields went viral. Later, he changed his mind for the better. On Sunday, the actor shared that he will be sending a tractor to them as they deserve it.

The caption of the video read, "Terrible! Tomato farmer in Madanapalle, #Chittoor dt, forced to use his daughters for ploughing as he doesn’t have money to rent bulls. He suffered huge losses last time due to #coronavirus pandemic. With no cash in hand, he begins Kharif season on a sombre note. #AndhraPradesh." To this Sonu Sood replied, "This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox They deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields Stay blessed"

Then, he changed his mind and tweeted, "Tomorrow morning he will have a pair of ox. Let the girls focus on their education. Starting tomorrow, two oxen will plough his fields. Farmers are the pride of this nation.. Protect them"

Earlier this week, Sonu Sood shared that he will help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan over the next two months. "Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request students to send your details asap. Jai hind," he tweeted.

Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request students to send your details asap. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sA4JSONXWE — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 23, 2020

"The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for 16 to 18 hours a day and sharing their pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I'll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones," Sonu said.

