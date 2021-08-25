Sonu Sood's epic reply to a fan's bizarre request leaves netizens ROFL-ing

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONUSOOD Sonu Sood's epic reply to a fan's bizarre request

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been reaching out to people in need since the beginning of last year. From providing basic essentials to trying to save lives, the actor is on his toes helping others every moment of the day. Amid all this, he also manages to take out time to interact with his fans on social media. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sonu Sood wished his fans and urged them to help as many people as they can. A Twitter user then asked him for help by giving Rs 1 cr. He said, "Sir please give me Rs 1 crore."

Reacting to the outlandish request, Sood replied, "Just Rs 1 crore? You could’ve asked for a little more money." The actor's epic reply to the fan left the netizens ROFL-ing. Another Twitter user asked Sonu for a role in his next film. To this, the actor said, "Kisi ki madad karne se bada koi role nahin. Woh role kar le, tere se bada hero koi nahin (There is no role bigger than helping someone. If you play that role, there is no bigger hero than you)"

Sonu Sood has been helping covid patients by arranging medical assistance and equipment for them. Recently, he also extended his help for the treatment of a baby girl suffering from old burns and anaemia. A year ago hot oil accidentally fell over her left temporoparietal region, left hand, nape of the neck and upper back of the trunk. She was immediately taken to a local hospital where collagen was applied and was discharged within a week.

Post-discharge, the child developed scalds over the left side of the scalp area and was again admitted to the same hospital when collagen was applied over the left side scalp and nape of the neck, for the second time. The child didn't receive sufficient diet and nutrients leading to malnourishment.

"As the parents had no money for further treatment, they contacted actor Sonu Sood, who recommended Ankura Hospitals for treatment. When the child was admitted at Ankura for further evaluation and management, the situation was critical and challenging due to the low weight and given her medical condition," the doctor said.

"Nothing brings me more joy than saving a life. I have worked with Ankura Hospital in the past. During the pandemic, I have referred some critical cases in gynaecology and paediatrics to them and they showed remarkable results...It strengthened my belief and resolve to become more seriously involved with such a healthcare brand that practices what it preaches," said Sonu Sood

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood was last seen on the screen in Farah Khan directorial music video 'Saath Kya Nibhaoge' opposite Nidhhi Agerwal. The song was shot in Punjab and Sonu was seen essaying the character of a farmer who becomes a cop. The song was released on August 9.