Sonakshi wishes dad Shatrughan Sinha on his birthday

Sonakshi Sinha's birthday wish for Shatrughan Sinha

Bollywood’s short gun Shatrughan Sinha is celebrating his 73d birthday today. While his fans poured their wishes for the actor, he got a special birthday wish from daughter Sonakshi. Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable picture with his dad Shatrughan Sinha to wish him on his birthday.In the picture we could see Shatrughan Sinha sitting on a chair as Sonakshi stand at with her hands around his neck.

"Birthday Boy", Soankshi captioned the picture with cake emoji

The father-daughter duo shared screen space in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The two were seen together in a special number fuelling her want to see them together on screen in a film.

Sonakshi's brother Luv Sinha also shared an Instagram post wishing his father. “Happybirthday to my #Hero #Family #Happy #Memories #Star #Legend #Shotgun #Idol #Shatrughansinha #Best #Father #fatherandson #Throwback #Monday #toomanyhastags,” he captioned the picture.

On the work front, Sonakshi will is prepping for the release of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. She will be back at playing the role of Chulbul Pandey’s wife ‘Rajjo’. The film directed by Prabhudeva will be the third installment of the Dabangg franchise and is set to hit the theatres on December 20.

Sonakshi will also be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will be based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk. It will be getting an Independence Day release and is set to hit the theatres on August 14.