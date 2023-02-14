Singer Dhiraj Bawa and Karan Randhawa spotted together at a party in Chandigarh.| PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dhiraj Bawa and Karan Randhawa

Pollywood star singer Dhiraj Bawa was spotted with talented Karan Randhawa recently. The clips and pictures from the party in Chandigarh got viral on social media in no time. Interestingly the fans started manifesting a dream collaboration of the duo soon after their photos together surfaced on the internet. Dhiraj Bawa has given some top-listed songs in the past year that includes Phone-Call, Rumaal, and others. He is a well-known name in the Punjabi music industry and has been the talk of the town because of his recent hits. Meanwhile, Karan Randhawa has been a mainstay in the music industry and has established himself as a blockbuster song specialist. His lyrics and recent songs have grabbed much attention.

Karan has also acted in some albums with lock-up fame star Anjali Arora. It would be interesting to see the star singer Dhiraj Bawa and Karan come together for a chartbuster. Dhiraj also teased his fans after the photos got viral hinting at his new project that can be on its way with Karan Randhawa. The said picture is from a party that seems to have happened in Chandigarh and several other top singers as well as musicians attended the party.

In the picture, Karan Randhawa was spotted wearing a red jacket over a funky black t-shirt with rigged jeans and jordans. On the other hand, Dhiraj Bawa was spotted donning a baby pink colored sweatshirt. Along with that, he wore blue jeans and sneakers. The picture received praise from every nook and corner. The fans ended up leaving the heart and fire emojis on the photo.

Meanwhile, Dhiraj Bawa has already hinted that 2023 is going to be one of the top and best musical years of his career. Adding to that, a picture with one of the established stars of the Punjabi music industry makes it more evident to the fans that the young singer is not leaving any stone unturned in order to give another party blockbuster to his fans. So far, his songs like Rumaal, and Phone Call have become the top choice of fans in clubs and parties.

