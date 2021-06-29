Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra to resume 'Thank God' shoot from July: 'Elated'

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra will resume shooting for his upcoming slice-of-life comedy "Thank God" in July. The actor had started filming for the Indra Kumar-directed comedy in January but the shoot was halted in the wake of the deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Malhotra said he was excited to be back on a set.

"It's been a long wait and I have been looking forward to getting back to the hustle-bustle of film shoots. Elated to shoot again and see the happy and creative flow of energy that was truly missed," the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.

On Monday, Malhotra also shot for an undisclosed project.

Apart from "Thank God", which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth will be seen in "Shershaah" and the espionage thriller "Mission Majnu".

The biographical action drama 'Shershaah', revolves around the life of the Kargil hero Vikram Batra. The film is scheduled to release on July 2, 2021.

Sidharth took to social media to share new posters of the film and wrote, "The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on 2nd July, 2021. See you at the movies!" The film also stars Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will mark his Bollywood debut.

Ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi will make his feature directorial debut with "Mission Majnu", which began filming earlier this year in Lucknow. The film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor says she heard about dating apps at age of 17: 'Video call before you meet the person'

(With PTI Input)