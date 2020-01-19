Shweta Bachchan's goodbye post for mother-in-law Ritu Nanda will make you emotional

Several days after the death of Ritu Nanda, her daughter-in-law Shweta Bachchan too to her social media to post a heartfelt note to express how dearly she misses her. The 45-year-old in the picture can be seen smiling along with her late mother-in-law, and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The picture was shared on Instagram with a caption that read, “Will miss you dearly.” 71-year-old Ritu Nanda had cancer and lost the battle on Tuesday, 14th January 2020. She was the daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Shweta's Instagram post got reactions from various celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Angad Bedi, Maheep Kapoor, etc. Have a look:

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan earlier wrote a post for Ritu and said, ”An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal mother-in-law, and an ideal friend has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover... for now. Returning from the ‘chautha’ for our ‘samdhi’ my in-law ; and at midnight a few moments from now, shall be the 18th of January - the death Anniversary of Babu ji .. life moves on .. the flowing river .. fresh flows of water shall come by in our watchful eye .. and go past in equal presence .. short lived , rapid and followed for a while till its sights , and then await the coming stream of the current next.”

T 3412 - ... in the end we shall all end up as a picture on the wall .. if you're lucky !

एक तस्वीर बनकर रह जाएँगे हम सब , अंत में - सौभाग्य वश , शायद — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 16, 2020

Her funeral took place in Delhi and was attended by celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya.

