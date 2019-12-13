Shraddha shares throwback photo to wish parents Shivangi, Shakti Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram to wish her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure on their wedding anniversary. Shakti Kapoor’s marriage with Shivangi Kolhapure was no less than a filmy script, the couple tied the know with each other in a runaway marriage and are now celebrating their 38th-year togetherness. On this special day, Shraddha shared a black and white throwback picture which features young Shakti and Shivangi posing. Like any daughter, Shraddha too expressed her emotions for parents and wrote a beautiful caption thanking her mommy and baapu for loving her unconditionally.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Shraddha wrote, "Happy anniversary mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and making me the person that I am today"

Shraddha’s brother and actor Siddhanth Kapoor also took to his Instagram to wish his parents on this special day.

Shraddha often strikes the nostalgia chords and she keeps posting throwback pictures on her Instagram. Earlier she had shared Shakti Kapoor’s old picture from his school days as he posed with the school’s cricket team.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor who was last seen southern star Prabhas in Saaho will next be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha will be teaming up with her ABCD 2 co-star Varun Dhawan and the film is set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. In fact, Shraddha’s first look from the film was unveiled in a poster today and she looks all geared up to take over the dance floor.