Image Source : TWITTER Shraddha Kapoor on 7 years of Aashiqui 2: Thank you Mohit Suri for this gift of a lifetime

Bollywood film Aashiqui 2 turned seven on Sunday. The romantic musical is one of the most successful films of actress Shraddha Kapoor, and she thanked its director Mohit Suri for the "gift of a lifetime".

Shraddha tweeted: "7 years of Aashiqui 2 today! Thank you forever @mohit11481 for this gift of a lifetime @VisheshFilms for believing @shufta20 for your exquisitely beautiful writing, Aditya for being an unbelievably amazing costar & the entire team who gave their everything to this precious film."

7 years of Aashiqui 2 today!Thank you forever @mohit11481 for this gift of a lifetime @VisheshFilms for believing @shufta20 for your exquisitely beautiful writing, Aditya for being an unbelievably amazing costar & the entire team who gave their everything to this precious film💜 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 26, 2020

Mohit replied to her saying: "Love you even more chota !! Forever."

The blockbuster tells the story of a failing singer Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur), how he meets her and falls in love with Aarohi (Shraddha), a woman who sings in a bar. He helps her in becoming a famous singer while he goes on a self-destructive mode.

Shraddha even changed her Instagram username to Aarohi and changed her profile photo taken during the film's shoot to celebrate the movie's anniversary.

