Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter give modern spin to 'Karan Arjun' in new post

Actor brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter deserve full points for entertaining the audience both on and off-screen. The duo often brings out their witty and quirky side on social media and Friday was a treat for their fans. Shahid shared some selfies on his verified Instagram account where they can be seen making goofy poses with fun filters. For the caption, the actor has given a modern spin to the 1995 blockbuster "Karan Arjun".

Shahid posted a series of pictures on Instagram where the brothers can be seen having a fun time together. For caption, he borrowed a line from the hit "Karan Arjun" song, "Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai", filmed on Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Raakhi Gulzar. "Ye bhandhan tooooooo...." Shahid wrote.

Commenting on the photo, Ishaan dropped a funny message. He wrote: "Kaun bandar (Who monkey)."

For the unversed, the reincarnation drama "Karan Arjun" is directed by Rakesh Roshan, and also stars Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni and Amrish Puri.

Coming back to Shahid and Ishan, Kapoor currently awaits the release of "Jersey," which also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Apart from this, Shahid is all set to make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj and DK. The details of the project are under wraps.

Ishaan, on the other hand, will next be seen in "Phone Bhoot". The actor co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Other than this, Ishaan also has Raja Krishna Menon's war film Pippa lined up.