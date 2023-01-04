Shah Rukh Khan was 'extremely shy' when he made Twitter debut 13 years ago; FIRST tweet goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SRKUNIVERSE Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who loves to interact with his fans through 'Ask SRK' sessions, made his Twitter debut 13 years ago. Yes, his first tweets were sent out 13 years ago on January 2. During the initial days, the superstar seemed to have posted a series of tweets on January 2 and January 3, wherein he revealed that he was 'extremely shy' to make an account on social media but his friend and filmmaker Karan Johar insisted him to create an account on micro-blogging site and share about his life.

Also, SRK's tweet touched on a variety of subjects. From Batman video games, his work life to kids, he shared many things, as suggested by Karan Johar. Pathaan actor's ardent fans have got their hands on the viral tweets. Take a look:

Sharing them a Twitter user wrote, “He was so chatty and interactive. I haven’t seen these," Another wrote, "He likes Batman games I love him even more now." A third comment read, “Man was out here updating his life thirty times a day awww what a cutie, this gives off such pure vibe."

"Love this man @iamsrk- what a conversation. For a period in 2010, I read these tweets, barely knowing who he was- had just seen his ‘cameo’ in Billu as Irrfan fan & googled who played the ‘star’. Was intrigued & seduced by his candid conversational tone…" a fan asserted.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan keeps hosting 'ask SRK' sessions on Twitter. During the Q and A session, the actor answers some queries related to fitness, movies, personal life, and sometimes share a useful piece of advice with his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in much-awaited film Pathaan, after all he is returning to the big screen after four years. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In Pathaan, Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe.

Meanwhile, Pathaan was recently reviewed by the CBFC examination committee for certification. Following this, the Central Board of Film Certification directed the makers of to implement 'changes' in the movie, including its songs, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said. However, he did not detail the changes suggested to the makers. The film found itself battling controversy and calls for a ban after the release of its song 'Besharam Rang', also featuring Deepika on December 12. A sequence in the song showing the actress in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments".

