Shah Rukh Khan interacts with fans on Instagram live; talks about Salman, Deepika, Pathaan & more | WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 golden years in Hindi cinema today. The day is not just special for him but also for his loyal fans who have stood by him through thick and thin, supported him, and showed him with their unconditional love and blessings. Acknowledging their love, SRK on Saturday hosted Instagram live for his fans and followers. Shah Rukh who made his debut with Deewana, interacted with his fans and spilled some beans on his upcoming projects, his equations with co-stars and much more. Dressed in an all-black outfit, SRK looked nothing less than a dapper in a black crisp shirt and trousers. He was seated against the backdrop which had his prestigious awards and trophies.

During the virtual interaction, Shah Rukh opened up about his upcoming films including Pathaan and Jawan. Talking about the trailer of the film, he revealed that the trailer of Pathaan will be unveiled between November and December this year. He also talked about Salman Khan and addressed him as his brother and said that working with him it's always about love. Talking about Deepika Padukone, he joked that they both share the same hairstyle in Pathaan. He also shared that if the fans will like Pathaan, he will come up with a sequel to the film. He also answered fans questions and revealed how he was shooting for Pathaan for 15 hours the day before from 4:30 pm to 8:00 am. He also interacted with Tiger Shroff during the live session and lauded him for his film War. He also shared that he is a very lazy person and do nothing when he has no work.

Earlier, Shah Rukh revealed the first look of his film Pathaan. In the poster, Shah Rukh Khan is looking raw in a shirt and jeans with a gun in his hand. Blood stains and injury marks His face is partially visible and it is rugged and bloodied. "Jaldi milte hai Pathaan se," SRK's voiceover can be heard in the clip. He also expressed his gratitude for receiving everyone's "infinite" love and smile throughout his journey. "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here's to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," he captioned the post.

Pathaan, which is backed by Yash Raj Films, will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.