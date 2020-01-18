Saturday, January 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Shabana Azmi grievously injured in car accident. Twitter prays for her speedy recovery

Shabana Azmi grievously injured in car accident. Twitter prays for her speedy recovery

Shabana Azmi's car rammed into a truck at Bombay-Pune Highway. Twitter is flooded with prayers for the speedy recovery of the veteran actress.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2020 18:42 IST
Shabana Azmi

 Shabana Azmi's fans and well-wishers pray for her speedy recovery

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has sustained serious injuries from her car accident at Bombay-Pune Highway near Khalapur toll plaza in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The veteran actress's car rammed into a truck. The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai. The actress was rushed to MGM Hospital Panvel, Maharashtra. Her lyricist husband Javed Akhtar was behind her in another car. 

Pictures of the accident and bruised actress are doing the rounds on the internet. As soon as the news surfaced on social media, her fans started praying for her safety and sound health. Twitter got flooded with prayers of her well-wishers.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to pray for speedy recovery and good health of the actress. ''Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway OMG! Praying so hard,'' she tweeted.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also prayed for the veteran actress' good health and also urged concerned authorities to take stringent action against rash driving.

Politician Sanjay Nirupam also tweeted for the veteran actress' safety and speedy recovery. ''Praying for fast recovery of Shabana Azmi who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway.#ShabanaAzmi,'' he wrote.

Her fans and followers are pouring their prayers on the micro-blogging site.

 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News