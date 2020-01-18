Shabana Azmi grievously injured in car accident. Twitter prays for her speedy recovery

Shabana Azmi's fans and well-wishers pray for her speedy recovery

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has sustained serious injuries from her car accident at Bombay-Pune Highway near Khalapur toll plaza in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The veteran actress's car rammed into a truck. The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai. The actress was rushed to MGM Hospital Panvel, Maharashtra. Her lyricist husband Javed Akhtar was behind her in another car.

Pictures of the accident and bruised actress are doing the rounds on the internet. As soon as the news surfaced on social media, her fans started praying for her safety and sound health. Twitter got flooded with prayers of her well-wishers.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to pray for speedy recovery and good health of the actress. ''Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway OMG! Praying so hard,'' she tweeted.

Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway

OMG! Praying so hard 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/zV4XRo2pqH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 18, 2020

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also prayed for the veteran actress' good health and also urged concerned authorities to take stringent action against rash driving.

The Mumbai-Pune expressway has always been dangerous and there is little or no monitoring to prevent rash driving. Have seen so many terrible accidents there. Hope #ShabanaAzmi is fine. Dear @OfficeofUT please improve safety on this route urgently. It is quite a death trap. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 18, 2020

Politician Sanjay Nirupam also tweeted for the veteran actress' safety and speedy recovery. ''Praying for fast recovery of Shabana Azmi who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway.#ShabanaAzmi,'' he wrote.

Praying for fast recovery of Shabana Azmi who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway.#ShabanaAzmi — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) January 18, 2020

Her fans and followers are pouring their prayers on the micro-blogging site.

Please tell me she is going to be ok. Please. #ShabanaAzmi — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) January 18, 2020

My prayers and wishes for the speedy recovery of #ShabanaAzmi.



Sadly, road safety in India is not getting the attention it needs. — Sudheendra Kulkarni (@SudheenKulkarni) January 18, 2020