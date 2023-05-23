Seo Kang-Joon flooded with role offers after his military service ends; Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @SEOKJ1012 Seo Kang-Joon is back from his military service and is swarmed with offers.

After completing his military service, Seo Kang-Joon, the talented South Korean actor is met with overwhelming excitement and anticipation. As the news of his military discharge spread, industry insiders wasted no time in reaching out to secure the versatile actor for their upcoming projects. The actor, known for his charismatic presence and exceptional acting prowess, had fans eagerly awaiting his return to the screen.

Now with a flurry of offers pouring in, the actor’s comeback has become the talk of the town. According to a report in Allkpop, a flood of love calls from various production houses has left fans and insiders buzzing with curiosity about the kind of role Seo Kang-Joon will choose for his highly anticipated comeback. Will he opt for a heart-warming romantic lead, a gritty action-packed role, or perhaps a complex character that pushes the boundaries of acting abilities?

Seo Kang-Joon had enlisted in the military in November 2021, without revealing his location. He received the division commander’s commendation for excellent performance in basic military training.

With a string of unforgettable performances, Seo Kang-Joon has solidified his name as a household favorite in the world of K-dramas. In Cheese in the Trap, the actor breathed life into the character of Baek In-ho, a gifted pianist with an intriguing aura. He embarked on a remarkable journey as Nam Shin, a third-generation heir to the chaebol conglomerate in the series Are You Human? Most recently, Seo Kang-Joon graced the screen in the leading role of Kim Sae-ha in The Grid. As an employee of the Grid Bureau, his character navigated a web of mystery and intrigue, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

For the unversed, Seo Kang-Joon was a member of the band 5urprise along with Kang Tae-oh, Lee Tae Hwan, Gong Myung (brother of NCT Doyoung), and Yoo II, but the band disbanded in 2020.

Latest Entertainment News