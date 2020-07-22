Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan shares colourful throwback picture with mother Amrtia Singh and brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan has shared a picture from her childhood with mother Amrtia Singh and brother Ibrahim, with a dash of funky rhyming. "Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter … Riot of colours with Water Slaughter ...Mommy so young I almost forgot her ...Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her ...But it was healthy fun with no totter ...After all she's mother dearest- the OG Fautor," wrote Sara alongside the picture that she posted.

The snapshot is from a Holi celebration and has the three of them hugging each other. Amrita's face is covered in red ‘gulaal' while and Sara with her chubby cheeks looks cute.

Recently, Sara posted a quirky photo where she is seen twinning with her mom. In the picture, Sara and Amrita wear similar outfits. Even their masks are of the same design.

"Mommy's day out. #twinning #winning," the actress had captioned the picture.

Sara recently sent out a virtual hug on behalf of her mother Amrita Singh to Taapsee Pannu, after the latter praised the senior actress for her work on the 2019 film Badla. Taapsee talked about the depth in Amrita's performance and how the two connected on the sets of the film.

In response to the kind words that Taapsee shared for her mother Amrita, Sara wrote on Instagram, "Thank you Taapsee. Amma sends you a big hug."

Sara was last seen onscreen with Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imitiaz Ali. The film borrowed its title from Ali's 2009 feature, which starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The actor's next project includesCoolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The comedy is a reboot of David Dhawan's 1995 hit film of the same name. The film was slated to release in cinemas on 1 May, but has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic

