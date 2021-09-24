Sanjay Dutt recalls working with dad Sunil in debut film Rocky, says he was scolded for eating on sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DUTTSANJAY Sanjay Dutt recalls working with dad Sunil in debut film Rocky

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt made his acting debut with his father Sunil Dutt’s directorial venture, Rocky, in 1981. During his recent appearance on the reality show Super Dancer 4, the actor revealed that his father was a hard taskmaster. Dutt also recalled that he was scolded by his father for eating on the sets because they never had lunch breaks.

Sharing the anecdote, Sanjay Dutt recalled, "Working on Rocky was a hard task, especially because my father was the director. We didn't use to have a lunch break. Once, his assistant, Farooq Bhai came and told me that we don't have a lunch break but you go and have something. While I was eating the food, dad was ready with the shot and asked where I was. Farooq Bhai told he had gone for lunch and my dad got angry and told him to call me right away. He started shouting at me asking who told you to go have lunch, did I say it is a break and all the stuff. He said don't think you are Sunil Dutt's son."

He added, "I used to call him sir on the sets so I told him it was Farooq sir who told me to and then when he asked Farooq Bhai he denied it. He started saying, kids these days don't even think of asking for permission, just want to get on with their own stuff. He started saying that you should have asked Sunil sir before eating, who told you to eat without permission, and in my head I was like you told me to eat."

Sanjay Dutt also talked about his experience of facing the camera for the first time on the sets of Rocky. He said, "I was nervous. I was a newcomer, think about the kind of pressure that was in me. The shooting was in Kashmir and my first shot was to scream and jump, shouting 'help'. Mr Suresh Bhatt (choreographer) was there and he didn't think I could pull off the stunt in one go."

Sanjay added: "I assured him I can, saying, 'yes Suresh uncle' and he replied saying not to refer to him as 'uncle' here, here he was 'Master Suresh'. I looked at my dad and he told me 'look at him and hear what he is saying'. There were around 50 to 60 people there and I was very nervous."

On the professional front, Sanjay's upcoming slate of work includes 'Toolsidas Junior', 'Shamshera' and 'KGF Chapter 2'.