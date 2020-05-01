Image Source : TWITTER Sanjay Dutt pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor: I have lost a family member

Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note reminiscing the moments spent with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt confessed that the veterna actor was always an inspiration in life as well as in a career. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor also said Rishi Kapoor taught him to live life to the fullest and to face life even when he was going through my low days. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt wrote a heartfelt letter for the late actor.

"Dear Chintu Sir, you are always a source of inspiration for my career and life. Even when I was going through a difficult period, you stood with me and taught me that life should be lived with zest. I worked with you in many films. You always guided me during this time. You were fighting cancer for a long time, but you never let me realize how difficult you are. You were full of enthusiasm at the time of conversation in New York. My last meeting with you was dinner at your house. You were taking care of me even at that time. Today is a very sad day for me because I have lost a family member, brother and a person who taught me to live life. I will miss you so much Chintu sir. May God give peace to your soul. I love you Chintu sir. "

Bollywood's charismatic star Rishi Kapoor had been struggling with the deadly disease for the last two years before finally succumbing to leukemia, a form of cancer. The enigmatic actor who is popular for playing a romantic hero in Chandni was admitted to a hospital after complaining of breathing issues on Wednesday night.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage