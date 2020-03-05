Sana Khaan turns Kareena Kapoor Khan from Jab We Met to vent out anger on ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sana Khan and ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis

Sana Khaan, who rose to fame after her stint in reality TV show Bigg Boss 6, has been ruling the headlines for her ugly break up with dancer-choreographer Melvin Louis. The actress has accused him of infidelity and has claimed that she used to trick other women into sleeping with him. While the two celebrities have parted ways now, Sana is not ready to forgive him and has been venting out her anger through social media posts. On Thursday, the actress shared a video that appeared to be another post dedicated to her ex-beau.

Sana Khaan shared a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the film Geet in which the actress is seen abusing her ex-boyfriend. Kareena played the role of Geet in the film and that particular scene became very popular among the fans. In the post, Sana was all praise for the scene and wrote, "Whatta scene." Check out the video here-

This is not the first time that Sana has taken a dig at Melvin Louis through her Instagram posts. Earlier, she had shared a meme stating that a waiter looks better than him. To this, Melvin was quick to give a response and shared a savage video featuring the popular dialogue, “Bulati Hai Mgaar Jaane Ka Nai.” He also stated that ‘Truth will prevail’.

Their social media war continued when Sana responded to the video with another meme. She captioned it saying, “Reality...Strictly for Delusional ones...Chillata hai magar darne ka nahin...Happy Valentine’s Day all...50% truth prevailed rest will also soon” The meme read, “Jo ladke status daal rhe hain ‘Bulati Hai Mgaar Jaane Ka Nai’, unko bata doon sachai toh ye hai ki ‘jaane ka hai per koi bulati hi nai’.”

Talking about Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis’ ugly break up, the actress has claimed on Instgaram, “This man is dirt n he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t no one will..He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this.. Ps: cheated on me with multiple girls since may/June which I lately discovered but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her #shameonyou miss **** I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you..Upbringing matters a lot…He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter???”

