Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes on road trip to Golden Temple after announcing break from films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes on road trip to Golden Temple

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most renowned and popular actresses in the industry and has some interesting projects lined up, including Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel with Varun Dhawan.

Now, the actress has taken off on a road trip across Tamil Nadu. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha gave a sneak peek into her playlist as she enjoyed the long drive. The playlist featured Harish Raghavendra’s Melliname and the Oru Kal Oru Kannadi title track. She even gave a glimpse into the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple in Vellore as she reached there.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSamantha Ruth Prabhu goes on road trip

Recently, the actress confirmed her decision to take a break from films after she took to Instagram and dropped a picture with the team as she finally wrapped up shooting for Citadel India.

Sharing the glimpse, "Samantha wrote, "And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming. The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never giving up on me. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud. Thank you for the role of a lifetime, i.e., until you write to me the next".

Last week, Samantha also wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Kushi. With the wrap-up of Citadel, Samantha has now wrapped up all the shoot portions of her projects.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the news about being diagnosed with Myositis in October 2022. The actress dropped a photo from a hospital to give her fans an update about her health.

In June of this year, Samantha dropped a heartfelt note to mark one year since her myositis diagnosis. The actress opened up about the forced new normal and battles with her body that she has faced.

For her upcoming films, Samantha will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. The Telugu film is scheduled to release on September 1. It will be released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya. The film is anticipated to be an interfaith love story.

Latest Entertainment News