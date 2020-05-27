Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA AKKINENI Samantha Akkineni garners 10mn Instagram followers, donates to 10 NGOs

Southern star Samantha Akkineni has garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram, and to honour her new "big ten million family", she donated to 10 NGOs. Samantha took to Instagram, where she shared a still of herself from a movie. "Yayyyyyyyyyy 10 million... taking a cue from the gorgeous @natalieportman. I have donated to 10 amazing NGO's in honour of my big ten million family. I love you all #thebigten ... @ashakuteer," she captioned the image.

Recently, Samantha shared a photograph of her "handsome" husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, to the world. She took to Instagram and she shared a smiling picture of Chaitanya, where he looks dapper in white chequered shirt and brown pants.

Samantha has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.

On the personal front, Samantha tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya on 7th October 2017 and their pictures were a rage on the internet. From pre-wedding ceremonies to the wedding reception, the couple left everybody in awe of how madly in love they looked. The duo met on the set of Ye Maaya Chesave but sparks of love ignited between them after a while. Initially, when rumors started to spread that they are dating, the actors remained tight-lipped about it but a year before their wedding, they came out in the open and made it official.

