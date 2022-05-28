Salman, SRK & Madhuri's viral selfie leaves fans nostalgic as it reminds them of 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VISHALRC007 Salman, SRK & Madhuri

Karan Johar's birthday bash was a star-studded event that witnessed some of the most popular Bollywood pairs of both real and reel life. From Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma, pictures of several celebrities brought back memories of their hit films. Their fans were excited to see their favorite jodis. Well, there's one more picture we couldn't miss out and that is a selfie posted by Madhuri Dixit on her social media account ft. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

On Friday, the 'Dhak-Dhak' diva took to her Instagram handle and shared a starry picture posing with her husband Dr Shriram Nene along with top B-town stars, including SRK, Gauri Khan and Salman Khan.

Madhuri captioned the post and wrote, "So much to talk about, right?".

Take a look:

Salman wore a black t-shirt and a jacket over it and paired it with blue ripped denim while SRK, Madhuri and Shriram decided on an all-black attire. On the other hand, Gauri donned a shimmery golden dress.

Fans reactions

The picture was instantly on top of the internet. A user commented, "All legends in one frame," while another wrote, "Hum Dil de chuke Sanam assemble." A third one wrote, "And this breaks the internet tonight!" Others were excited to see Salman and Shah Rukh in one frame. One wrote, "Salman and SRK," adding a red heart emoji and heart-eyes emoji.

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday at his Mumbai studio, YRF Studios. Several Bollywood stars attended the party, including Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Farah Khan. A three-tier cake and a lavish dinner spread were arranged for the occasion, according to photos and videos from the party.

-with ANI inputs