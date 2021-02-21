Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEBEGUMKAREENAKAPOORKHAN Saif Ali Khan expresses gratitude as wife Kareena Kapoor Khan delivers second baby

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed his second child with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday, thanked fans and well-wishers for their love and said that Kareena and their newborn son are "safe and healthy". In an official statement issued by Saif Ali Khan, he said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy.Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."

Saif and Kareena are already parents to their four-year-old son, Taimur. Kareena was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday where she delivered their son."She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I'll be visiting them soon," Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Post the news, greetings for the couple poured in from their industry colleagues and friends. Kareena's sister Karishma Kapoor shared the baby picture of the Tashan actress to express her happiness. Karisma wrote, "That's my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited." The picture shows young Randhir Kapoor with little Karisma and new born Kareena.

Kareena and Saif had announced their pregnancy through a statement that read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena"

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next begin preparations for Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan has Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2 in his kitty. He was last seen in the web series Tandav, by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.