Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: After Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha & Arijit Taneja join Karan Johar's film; see pic

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead role marks Karan Johar's return to direction after his 2016 romantic-drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Recently, we witnessed Television popular actors Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya joining the cast of the film. Now, on Thursday actor Arijit Taneja announced that he is also on board Karan's special project. Arjit posted a series of pictures on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ' Kumkum Bhagya' actor recently dropped a picture with Karan, which he captioned, " Can't help but Flaunt this. Just 14 hours of being directed by this Legend. It has been an overwhelming and humbling experience to say the least. Thank you @karanjohar @dharmamovies for making us a small part of this blockbuster in the making and to the whole team for being so generous. All the very best to all of you #Gratitude"

In the first picture, Arjit was seen posing with Karan and his co-star from ' Kumkum Bhagya' show Sriti Jha. The second picture also showcases a hand-written note from the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director which reads, "Dear Arjit, Thank you for being a part of my family... Welcome again to the Dharma Family. All my love, Karan".

Netizens reactions

As soon as Arjit shared the news, his friends from the industry showered their wishes in the comment section. Actor Ravii Dubey wrote, "superb" Sriti Jha also chimed into the comment section and wrote "Fortunate firsts!!"

Unveiling the release date, a few months ago, Karan shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote a poem that read, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!"

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also featuring veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, is set to arrive in cinema halls on February 10, 2023.

-with ANI inputs

