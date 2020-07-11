Image Source : INSTAGRAN/SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT Road, roundabout named after Sushant Singh Rajput in Bihar's Purnea, see pics and video

A road and a roundabout in Bihar's Purnea have been renamed in memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The people of Purnea, Sushant's home district, had been demanding the renaming of a road and chowk in memory of the actor. The municipal corporation has now changed the name of Ford Company Chowk to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk. Savita Devi, the mayor of Purnea, inaugurated the newly renamed road and chowk, pictures of which have gone viral on social media.

Devi said that Sushant was a great artist and to name the road after him is a tribute to him. The mayor said that the road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk will now be known as Sushant Singh Rajput Road. Not only this, the name of the roundabout of the famous car company has also been changed to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk.

Earlier, a fan named a star in the space after Sushant Singh Rajput. A certificate with the name of the 'Kai Po Che' actor stating that a star in the 'astronomically verified position' is named after Sushant on June 25, 2020 went viral across the internet. A Twitter handle named Raksha posted the information about the registration on social media stating, "Sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus I found it quite fitting to name one after him. I shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! @itsSSR #sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever."

The certificate had the words that read, "Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination - 10.14 is hereby named for June 25, 2020, as SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT. The name is permanently filed in the Registry's vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto"

sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. 💫 i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! 💛@itsSSR#sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever pic.twitter.com/c92u9yz1Sg — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

People of the state, including some organisations, are demanding a CBI probe into the actor's death. Sushant had allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra.

(With IANS Inputs)

