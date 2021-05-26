Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia D'Souza remember late father Vilasrao Deshmukh on 76th birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh on Wednesday remembered the actor's father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 76th birth anniversary with heartfelt notes on social media. Riteish, who shared a great bond with his late father, posted a throwback picture from his childhood featuring him sitting with his dotting father and brother. Alongside the picture, he tweeted, "Dear God! Please turn back the clock to this time. Miss you every day PAPPA, Happy Birthday!!!! #VilasraoDeshmukh76".

The 'Housefull' actor also changed his Twitter handle's display picture to that of his father's photo to commemorate his 76th birthday.

Genelia also took to her Twitter handle and posted a heartwarming picture of herself hugging her late father-in-law. The throwback picture seems to be from Genelia-Riteish's wedding album as the 'Force' actor is seen donning a bridal lehenga and hugging her father-in-law who is clad in ethnic attire, teamed up with a turban. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Pappa. We miss you." "A Father-Daughter hug that will last forever," she added referring to the picture she shared.

Genelia in an Instagram note said, "Dearest Pappa,

Most often when a daughter-in-law comes into her in-laws house,she fears not being accepted as one of the family members.. You made sure I believe that family doesn’t only mean being related by blood, it is a relationship which is so pure and so blessed and so wanted.. I want to be part of your inheritance Pappa - of your patience, of your warmth, of unconditional love to one and all.."

"This Hug is not one of Just a Father-in-Law, it is one of a Dad and more so because I see my Dad in the background being secure that he has sent his daughter to the best family ever... You are such a Big Deal Pappa and I don’t even think you know it, I hear it everyday from strangers who send me blessings because you have touched their lives in more ways than I can understand... Happy Birthday Pappa.. We Miss You," she added.

Two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh passed away on August 14, 2012, due to multiple organ failure.