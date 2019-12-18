PM Modi, Rishi Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar pay tribute to veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo

Image Source : TWITTER Rishi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar pay tribute to veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and several Bollywood celebrities have paid their tribute to veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo. Credited with a successful career of over four decades in the world of cinema and theatre, veteran actor, Shreeram Lagoo passed away in Pune aged 92 years. The actor succumbed to age-related issues and his last rites will be performed on December 19, Thursday. Taking to their respective Twitter handles, PM Modu and several Bollywood celebrities Rishi Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar and others paid their heartfelt condolences for the Gharaonda fame star.

Remembering the late actor, PM Modi said, "Dr. Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti".

Dr. Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2019

Rishi Kapoor wrote, “R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab. ”

R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab. pic.twitter.com/H8mESIX1kv — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 17, 2019

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a picture with the late actor on Twitter and wrote, “Saddened to hear demise of veteran actor Dr. #ShriramLagoo sir. He was great socialist and versatile actor, his contributions will always be remembered for his memorable roles in theatre & films. #OmShanti.”

Saddened to hear demise of veteran actor Dr. #ShriramLagoo sir. He was great socialist and versatile actor, his contributions will always be remembered for his memorable roles in theatre & films. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pqZovSz0lT — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) December 17, 2019

While Paresh Rawal posted, "Truly a GREAT theatre actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo Saab is no more . AUM Shanti ."

Truly a GREAT theatre actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo Saab is no more . AUM Shanti . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 17, 2019

The legendary actor had worked in Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati movies and many theatre productions. He has acted in over 100 Hindi and Marathi films. He has also worked in over 40 Marathi, Hindi and Gujarati drama plays till date, many of which achieved critical acclaim.

Also Read: Sriram Lagoo passes away at 92: Some rare photos of the peripheral figure

In his huge body of work, several films like Khuddar (1994), Laawaris 1981), Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai (1981) and Insaaf Ka Tarazu (1980) received love and appreciation from the audience.