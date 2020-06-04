Image Source : TWITTER RIP Basu Chatterjee: Rajnigandha to Khatta Meetha, 5 feel-good films that will be cherished forever

Yet another day and another sad news of the passing away of one of most prolific screenplay writers and directors of the Bollywood industry--Basu Chatterjee. Known for his middle-of-the-road cinema, Basu took his last breath on Thursday at the age of 93 due to age-related health issues. He has gifted the Hindi film industry some beautiful stories which in a light-hearted yet realistic manner talked about the middle-class and urban India. There are many 'feel-good' classics for which he is remembered till date. These family films served the purpose of being wholesome entertainers. Let's remember Basu Chatterjee through some of his memorable works.

1. Chhoti Si Baat

One of the brilliant rom-com of the industry, Chhoti Si Baat was simple yet delightful. Featuring Amol Palekar in lead, the film will definitely leave you smiling at the end.

2. Rajnigandha

Based on a true story, Rajnigandha featuring Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha, and Dinesh Thakur and talked about two love stories and conflicting opinions. The film won the Best Film Award, as well as the Best Film Critics Award at the Filmfare awards of 1974.

3. Baaton Baaton Mein

The romantic comedy Baaton Baaton Mein featured Amol Palekar and Tina Munim as Tony Braganza and Nancy Perreira and revolved around the story of two lovers fighting everyday problems, family apprehensions, and commitment issues.

4. Khatta Meetha

The bonafide family entertainer, the film revolves around the story of a middle-aged Parsi widower with four sons who marries a widow with one daughter and two sons. The two families learn to adjust to each other after the wedding.

5. Chameli Ki Shaadi

Chameli Ki Shaadi was Chatterjee's last commercial achievement and featured Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh as leads. It did not perform well at the box office however was loved by critics. One of the previous films to depict a solid, obstinate female lead, the plot revolved around a man who wishes to become a wrestler and remains a bachelor until he meets a feisty girl later in which all his life plans change.

