Anushka Sharma scolds Ranveer Singh at award event. Video goes viral

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma have always been a quirky twosome. The two were rumoured to be dating at one point -- nobody commented on it but their chemistry surely was palpable.

Dating or not, the two have always managed to give their audience performances that stood out if and when they worked together -- Band Baaja Baraat, Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do.

Their interactions outside the zone of movies also are as quirky as they can get.

One such interaction has been going viral on the internet.

The video, from a beauty award event, has the hunky actor speaking about success on the stage. At one point, he moves down the stage and goes on to ask Anushka, who is sitting among the audience, what success means to her.

To this end, Anushka says, "You're not the host, Ranveer."

The sport he is, Ranveer says, "Oh yeah," laughs and walks back to the stage amid peels of laughter.

Ranveer has always held Anushka in high regard.

In 2013, Ranveer, when asked if he missed working with Anushka, said, "Yes. I miss her tremendously. She is full of love. Too many people have misunderstood her. Too many people just don't get where she is coming from and the kind of person that she is."

"She is one of the purest and honest people I have ever met. It's a big thing to say therefore it may sound to the reader like an exaggeration. Honestly, I've met few people who have nothing but purity in their heart and soul. I get angry when I read negative articles about her. It infuriates me more than my own negative articles," he added.

While Ranveer is now married to Deepika Padukone, Anushka is leading a happy married life with Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli.