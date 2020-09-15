Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt surprise Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with a birthday bash. Check inside photos, videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMAKAPOORSAHNI Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt surprise Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with a birthday bash

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned 40 today. Surprising her, the actor made a special video along with his family members including girlfriend Alia Bhatt along with Neetu Kapoor, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni, Manish Malhotra, Aadar Jain, and others. The cute videos shows them flaunting some cute moves and wishing the birthday girl. While Alia and Ranbir dance together, Neetu Kapoor' adorable moves are unmissable. Considering the COVID19 situation, the birthday girl could not have a big party but her family made sure that they make the day special for her.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Best birthday surprise! Fab u guys Thank you everyone." Riddhima also shared a collage of picture featuring Ranbir, Alia, Kareena and Karisma from her small birthday bash. She wrote, "Family" Check out the pictures here-

Riddhima also gave a sneak peek into her look for the special night. Wearing a black off-shoulder dress with a statement neckpiece, she looked gorgeous. She captioned the picture saying, "Welcoming the 40s - New beginnings new ideas new energy! Bring it on"

Recently, On late Rishi Kapoor's 68th birth anniversary, daughter Riddhima penned down a heartfelt note for him and shared a bunch of family photos from her memory book. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday"

Rishi Kapoor passed away during the COVID19 lockdown because of which daughter Riddhima could not attend his last rites. She was in New Delhi with her family. Riddhima connected with them via video conference and reached Mumbai a couple of days later to be by her mother Neetu Kapoor's side.

