Puri Jagannadh's viral video with kid on Mumbai roads

Leading Telugu director Puri Jagannadh was spotted by his fan on a busy road in Mumbai. Puri Jagannadh, along with his team had headed to shoot for a peppy song for his upcoming Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey-starrer 'Liger'. As the director was heading towards his shooting spot with his team player Charmmee Kaur, they bumped into a young boy, who was shocked to see them. The boy approached Puri's car, as he could not believe his own eyes, he kept saying "Puri sir" in exclamation.

The young boy introduced himself as Pramod. "I am unable to believe this sir. I am a huge fan of yours. As soon as I saw the Telangana number plate on the car, I guessed that it would be people from our state. But, as I came forward, I cannot believe my eyes," the boy got emotional. He was also seen shaking the hands with Puri Jagannadh multiple times.

Pramod went further and asked Charmme to post the video on Twitter, as he could not snap a selfie because he had no phone with him. Charmee is seen assuring that she will post the video on Twitter. Puri Jagannadh is seen greeting his young fan, as he asks him to watch 'Liger'.

"This cute kid came across #purijagannadh on mumbai traffic signal .. was mesmerised seeing him, this post is specially for Pramod, because he mentioned he wanted a selfie but unfortunately didn't have a phone," tweeted Charmme, who was beside Puri Jagannadh in the car.

'Liger' stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, and US boxing legend Mike Tyson in key roles.