Priyanka Chopra's sun kissed selfies will make you fall in love with her. Check photos

On the occasion of Earth Day 2020, global icon Priyanka Chopra treated fans with sun kissed selfies and broke the internet. The actress looked beautiful as she enjoyed the sun from her home in LA and wished her fans on Earth Day. She wrote, "We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together." She also urged them to take care of themselves as well as of Mother Earth as she also needs healing. Check out the photos here-

We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together. 🌎 #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay pic.twitter.com/HW4paci0LR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 22, 2020

Priyanka Chopra has been actively working toward changing lives through her charitable work especially through these testing times. The actress has already contributed to around 15 organizations to help those affected the most by the coronavirus pandemic. She has also donated 20,000 pairs of footwear to the healthcare workers providing their service for humanity. On the other hand, she has also been rewarding women heroes who are on the frontline, helping people and making a change.

PeeCee took to her social media to announce the name of four more women who deserve to be celebrated for their work during COVID-19 pandemic. The actress has already rewarded eight women with $100,000 each. Sharing a video, she wrote, "As you all know, @BONVIVSeltzer and I have an ongoing campaign highlighting women who are on the frontlines fighting #Covid19. We have shared the stories of 8 incredible women so far, and this week we bring you 4 more heroes who are risking their lives to protect ours."

As you all know, @BONVIVSeltzer and I have an ongoing campaign highlighting women who are on the frontlines fighting #Covid19. We have shared the stories of 8 incredible women so far, and this week we bring you 4 more heroes who are risking their lives to protect ours. pic.twitter.com/sYVh4kKDNi — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 22, 2020

Among these four women, Priyanka reveals that April is a nurse, Dr Richa Pursnani is an OB/GYN, Rose is a pracademic and a lieutenant, and "Pooja has founded the Covid-19 Health Literacy Project which translates information into 37+languages for non-English speakers and immigrants."

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra conducted a LIVE session with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros where she addressed fans' questions about COVID-19 and seek answered from the expert. PeeCee's husband Nick Jonas also asked about precautions he should take as he is Type-1 diabetic and Priyanka is asthmatic.

Healthcare professionals around the world are working everyday to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic. 🙏🏽⁣ pic.twitter.com/IgQQkWyCmb — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 21, 2020

Recently, Priyanka Chopra also features in a short film called Family that she shot while at home. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood. They were joined by Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema, Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema.

T 3493 - When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort !



WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind ! https://t.co/WoquwkSyqT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2020

