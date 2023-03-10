Priyanka Chopra on the exhilarating action sequences for Citadel: 'There's drama at the heart'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chopra on the exhilarating action sequences for Citadel

Priyanka Chopra has been ruling heads with the trailer of his upcoming Prime Video web series Citadel. With its fantastic action and breath-taking visuals, the series has become the talk of the town. While shooting for the kick-ass action sequences, Priyanka Chopra packed some punches and pulled off stunts that made it a memorable experience for her.

With much pride in performing these stunts, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “I have a scar on my eyebrow and that’s courtesy Citadel. I don’t even cover it anymore and the stunts were amazing. I think Joe and Anthony brought the most incredible stunt team onto the show with their repertoire. They have worked with the best in the business. We were really lucky to work with people like that. Our stunt team was incredible."

Priyanka also added that the story is closely interwoven with the stunts. She said, “What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”

Along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the global series features Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel will stream on Prime Video starting April 28 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Latest Entertainment News