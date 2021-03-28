Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA/PREITY ZINTA Preity Zinta shares throwback pictures drenched in colours to 'keep the spirit of Holi alive'

Holi is here! The 'festival of colours' has finally arrived and on the auspicious occasion, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Sunday treated fans to some throwback pictures as she sent out warm wishes to her family, friends and fans. The actress, who is currently in Mumbai, posted a couple of throwback pictures of herself with husband Gene Goodenough from their previous Holi celebrations. She took to Twitter and shared the colourful photos as that's one of the many ways to 'keep the spirit of Holi alive' amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first post was a selfie clicked by Zinta with her husband Gene Goodenough as the duo smilingly posed for the picture with their faces smeared with colours. Sending out good wishes on the auspicious occasion, the 'Veer Zaara' actor wrote, "#HappyHoli everyone. May this festival of colours add the colour of happiness, health & positivity to all our lives. "

Stating that there is no Holi celebration this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actor said that she is putting out last year's photo to keep the spirit of Holi alive. "Feels strange 2 have No Holi celebration this yr due 2 d pandemic..so I'm putting up some previous Holi pics 2 keep d spirit of Holi alive. #Patiparmeshwar #ting. (sic)"

Take a look:

The 46-year-old shared another throwback picture from last year's festivities with her husband and family friends and quoted the popular Holi song from the 1981 film 'Silsila'.

She wrote, "Rang Barse." (red heart emoticon) and added the hashtags, " #HappyHoli #throwback #Ting."

Holi will be celebrated on March 29. However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

(ANI Inputs)