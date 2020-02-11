Is Pooja Hegde Salman Khan's leading lady in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Producer Sajid Nadiadwala spills beans

Just like every year, fans of Salman Khan wait for the announcement of his next Eid release. The superstar is all set for some great films this year but this isn't enough for him. He sometime back announced his collaboration with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala for hid Eid 2021 release. The film which is titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be helmed by Housefull 4 director Farhad Samjhi. But it seems as if this is not the only name from the comedy film which will get attached to Salman. The latest report by Mumbai Mirror suggests that actress Pooja Hedge who made her debut through Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan​ will become the leading lady in the film.

The actress will be seen playing Salman's love interest in the film which will be written and produced by the filmmaker. Talking about the same to the portal, the filmmaker said, "Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story."

The film of the trio is eyeing Eid 2021 release and will be purely family entertainer. Talking about how special the project is going to be, the producer said, "Judwaa was one of Salman and Bollywood’s first Eid releases. Even my directorial debut, Kick, opened during the festival."

A closed source informed the portal about the same and said that Salman will have a completely different avatar in the film while Pooja will play a traditional small-town girl who is the polar opposite of Salman’s character. Talking about Pooja, the source added, "Pooja has played small town roles down South in films like Mukunda, and hence the makers found her apt for the role. There’s a beautiful mature love story between the two characters, and Pooja’s track acts as the catalyst to the plot."

Announcing the film, Salman had previously tweeted, "Announcing my next film... 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Directed by Farhad Samji. Eid 2021."

The actor, whose last release Dabangg 3 performed well at the box office, will next be seen in Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will hit the theatres on Eid this year.

