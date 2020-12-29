PICS: Kangana Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak temple with sister Rangoli, looks elegant in green saree

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kangana Ranauat at Sidhi Vinayak temple

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai on Monday with her sister Rangoli. The actress completed the shoot of her much-awaited film Thalaivi and returned to bay amid tight security. Before diving into her next project, Kangana sought blessings from Lord Ganesh as she visited Siddhivinayak temple. On Tuesday, the actress was snapped at the temple with Rangoli Chandel and her Y+ security.

Kangana Ranaut looked ethereal as she posed for the paps. Wearing a green silk saree with a golden border. She complimented her look with a bus and decorated it with gajra (garland of flowers). Turning into a Maharashtrian diva, Kangana also flaunted a beautiful necklace and a traditional nose ring. Check out the photos here-

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut made a classy appearance at the airport as she returned to Mumbai. She wore a grey sweater top with a bow neck and a matching plaid pencil skirt. Kangana threw a grey trenchcoat on her shoulders and added high black boots. She also carried a Christian Dior bag and a white mask to complete the entire look.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kangana Ranaut at airport

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently finished shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The film is a bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. It will trace the journey of the late leader from the silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree. The actress shared many stills from the shoot of the film and also gave many glimpses of her looks like the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

She will also be seen in films such as Dhaakad and Tejas.