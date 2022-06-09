"OTT opened gates for artists to experiment with roles", says 'Missing Chapter' actor Ajay Rajpal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Missing Chapter' actor Ajay Rajpal talks about OTT platforms

Ajay Rajpal, lately seen in MX player web series ‘Missing Chapter’, is boldly marking his name in the Indian showbiz industry. The multi-talented actor has become popular among the audiences with his authentic and impactful character on the OTT screen with his breakthrough performance of a fearless cop

In a candid interview with IndiaTV, the versatile actor spoke about his journey as an artist and how he believes that OTT could be the next big platform for the entertainment industry. He also highlights how the online platform comes with few threats for the newcomers awaiting an opportunity to get casted in OTT or Tele shows

Ajay emphasizes that while some people want to be stars, others like to be known as artists.

15 years ago, acting was a dream for Ajay. He imagined himself taking up the character of a superhero fighting with goons, showing off his body, and becoming an overnight star, however, things are not as rosy as they are seen on a big screen. One goes through many sacrifices to pursue those dreams and to make them happen eventually. So, Ajay chose to lead a conventional life and became a corporate honcho - to fulfil his life and career goals.

But then life is always uncertain and here comes the OTT platform in a never imagined way, Ajay says, "it is indeed a blessing for artists like us who hold their passion and hunger within and chase different routes to get one opportunity someday - with age no bar. The streaming platforms have opened numerous opportunities for actors who are willing to experiment with roles and break the stereotype while showcasing their talent to the world.

He adds, "In fact, with the presence of OTT, people now have become mature enough to get into a character rather than pushing for lead roles. As I chose this path of acting, I used to ask myself at the beginning of my career whether I wanted to be a hero, a star or simply an artist. And while I was figuring out the next steps of my life, I realised that I wanted to be an artist by heart. I am in love with acting and that's something that has been fervour to date. Now it’s up to the audience how much they truly find my acting."

Prior to playing a role in MX Player’s ‘Missing Chapter’, Ajay has done music videos, a short film ‘That Good Ugly Day’ and has also walked on fashion ramps on various occasions to pursue his passion and explore himself.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Ajay recently bagged a role in the upcoming Bollywood film 'Shaadi Toh Hokar Rahegi' by Sharad Patel. The filming will start in August. He has another OTT show in the pipeline-- Hotstar web series ‘Koakroach’ that will go on floors in July.