Onam 2023: From Rashmika Mandanna to Dulquer Salmaan, celebs extend wishes to fans

From Rashmika Mandanna to Dulquer Salmaan, celebs extend Onam wishes

Onam is celebrated with great exuberance across the country. The 10-day-long festival began on August 20 and will end on August 31. From Rashmika Mandanna to Dulquer Salmaan to Mohanlal, several stars took to their social media on Tuesday and extended Onam wishes to their fans.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a 'Happy Onam' wallpaper.

Take a look:

Rashmika Mandanna's Onam wishes

Malaika Arora shared a series of photos and gave a sneak peek into her Onam celebrations on Instagram. The actor celebrated the festival with her sister Amrit Arora and mother. Sharing the pictures on the platform, she wrote, "Happy onam wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora #onam#sadya#onashamsakal."

See here:

Dulquer Salmaan, who recently appeared in King Of Kotha, also shared a picture of him on Instagram and wished his fans. He wrote, "My favourite time of the year ! Onam marks new beginnings, reunions with family and friends, the yummiest sadhyas, pookalams and onakkodi ! Celebrate this onam with a reel for Heeriye which marked my first music video, catch my series debut Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix, and enjoy King Of Kotha, my widest theatrical release in cinemas with your families. Cannot wait to bring you all the exciting projects I have lined up for the coming year ! Wishing you all the most joyous Onam filled with love, peace, health and prosperity."

Check out the post here:

Moving on, Mahesh Babu, in a tweet, wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous and prosperous #Onam! May the festive season bring happiness and abundance to all. "

Malayalam star Mohanlal shared a picture of him sitting by a beautiful rangoli and extended Onam wishes to fans on Twitter.

