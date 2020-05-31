Neha Kakkar turns love guru for fans after breakup with Himansh Kohli, shares perfect relationship 'funda'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA KAKKAR, HIMANSH KOHLI Neha Kakkar turns love guru for fans after breakup with Himansh Kohli

Bollywood's most popular singer Neha Kakkar keep ruling the headlines for her personal life and break up with actor Himansh Kohli. The actress parted ways with the Yaariyaan actor at the end of 2018 and suffered from depression post it. However, she bounced back to live life with smiles and continues to win hearts with her feet tapping songs. On Saturday, the popular singer turned 'love guru' for her fans as she shared with them the 'funda' of a perfect relationship.

Taking to Instagram, Neha Kakkar shared a post that read, "Love should build you up, not break you down." Adding her own thought about love and relationship, Neha said, "If it does, then plz get out of that relationship immediately." Well, her message was loud and clear about toxic relationships. Check out-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Kakkar shares perfect relationship 'funda'

Neha Kakkar is one of the busiest singers in Bollywood. She gives voice to every other song in films and also releases solo songs which break YouTube in no time. There is hardly any party that is complete without Neha Kakkar's song. However, her journey to become one of the top Bollywood dingers was not easy. Not many know that Neha started as a bhajan singer. She and her sister Sonu Kakkar, in the early days, used to sing 'Mata ki bheten' during the 'bhajan sandhyas.'

Talking about her life journey and the success she has received, Neha says she had never thought she would reach where she has today. She said, "It feels great. I always tell people that I am still living in a dream. How can this happen? A small-town girl from Rishikesh went to Delhi and then Bombay. It (the journey) has been good. Never thought about where I have reached today. I started singing at the age four and till 16 I was only doing bhajan sandhyas," the singer, who has been crowned as the remix queen in the industry."

In a short time, Neha has become a queen of remixes. She has recorded superhit recreations like "Aankh marey", "O saki saki", "Ek toh kum zindagani", "Kala chashma" and "Tum par hum hai atke" among many others.

On the work front, Neha recently featured in a song with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh titled "Moscow suka". The number is a mix of Punjabi and Russian languages.

